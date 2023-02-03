Bail for Deshmukh’s private assistant: ‘Serious doubt’ for whom Waze was collecting money, says special court

In its detailed order granting bail to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s private assistant, Kundan Shinde, a special court has said that there was “serious doubt” for whom dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze was collecting money for from orchestra and bar owners.

The court also said that implicit reliance cannot be placed on Waze’s statements and that there was no other evidence presented by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), other than Waze’s statements, to connect Shinde to the allegations. It added that there are “bleak chances” of Shinde being convicted in the case on the basis of “inconsistent statements’ of Waze. Shinde was arrested in 2021 by the ED and then the CBI on allegations of being connected to the bribe collected by Waze on behalf of Deshmukh. Shinde was granted bail by the special court in the ED case on Wednesday. The order on his bail plea in the CBI case is likely to be passed on Friday. Shinde, through his lawyers, had challenged the identity of the “No. 1” Waze claimed to have collected money for, claiming that it was not Deshmukh.

Referring to the statements of three bar owners, Special Judge R N Rokade said, “They have categorically stated that they never asked Sachin Waze who was the ‘No. 1’ for whom the money was being collected. They asserted that in common parlance, the commissioner of police was considered to be ‘No. 1’ in the police hierarchy. It is imperative to note that the statement of ACP Sanjay Patil runs counter to the version of accused Sachin Waze as to the identity of the person for whom the amount was allegedly collected. He stated in his statement… that he asked accused Sachin Waze who is ‘No.1’. Waze informed him that he is commissioner of police, Mumbai. The aforesaid statements create serious doubt on whose behest the tainted amount was collected.” Retired IPS officer Param Bir Singh was then the Mumbai Police commissioner. The court said that the ED had not included the statement of one of the bar owners in its chargesheet and an adverse inference could be drawn against it. It also referred to Waze’s statement recorded before the state-appointed Justice Chandiwal Commission of inquiry, where he denied that Deshmukh had demanded money from him.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh sought permission to travel outside Mumbai, including Nagpur district, for four weeks. One of the conditions set by the Bombay HC while granting Deshmukh bail was that he shall remain within the the special court’s jurisdiction.