Bail for Anil Deshmukh’s private assistant in ED money laundering case

A special court on Wednesday granted bail to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s private assistant Kundan Shinde in an alleged money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Shinde will continue to remain in custody in the separate case filed by the CBI against him. He has filed a bail application in the CBI case, which is pending hearing.

Deshmukh and his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, also accused in the two cases lodged by the ED and CBI, are out on bail in both cases.

Shinde was arrested in July 2021 by the ED along with Palande. In his bail application filed through Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh, Shinde had said that he had worked with Deshmukh since 2011, “diligently performing his duties without any irregularity or aberration”. He added that he had never breached any law and had been working for the educational institutions set up by the Deshmukh family trust.

The ED had claimed money laundering of proceeds of crime collected allegedly by co-accused, dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, from orchestra and bar owners in Mumbai through the trust controlled by the Deshmukh family.

Shinde had argued that he was neither an authorised signatory of the trust nor benefited in any way from its transactions. He had claimed that he was only a member of the trust and no role was attributed to him with regard to ot.

In his bail plea, Shinde raised doubts on Waze’s credibility and his statements. The ED had claimed that Shinde and Palande used to arrange meetings between Waze and Deshmukh and looked into the collection of money.