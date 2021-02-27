Bail denied to Nawab Malik’s son-in-law in drugs case

The NCB claimed that Sajnani revealed Khan's name as a conspirator and financer of illicit drug trafficking.

In a detailed order rejecting bail to Sameer Khan, son-in-law of state cabinet minister Nawab Malik, in connection with a drugs case, a special court has said the probe is on.

Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on January 9, filed for bail earlier this month, which was rejected last week. “The nature of the contraband commodity being illicit drug and in view of the serious objection raised by the prosecution (NCB), this court is convinced that there are no grounds to assume that the applicant did not commit the offence or that he will not commit a similar offence while on bail…” the court said, adding that the probe has just commenced and Khan is not entitled for bail at this stage.

In January, NCB arrested a British national, identified as Karan Sajnani, and allegedly recovered 75 kg marijuana, 125 kg marijuana-related material and cannabis buds, imported from the US, from him.

The NCB claimed that based on his interrogation, they found money exchanged between him and Khan. Following this, Khan was summoned and then arrested. The NCB claimed that Sajnani revealed Khan’s name as a conspirator and financer of illicit drug trafficking.

Khan, in his bail plea, said there was no evidence of a nexus between him and Sajnani, and that any communication between them does not relate to alleged transactions for drugs as claimed by NCB. He claimed that he had been falsely implicated on the basis of a statement of the accused, which is not admissible as evidence as per a recent Supreme Court judgment.

The NCB, however, said from a phone, allegedly belonging to Khan, they had retrieved deleted chats that were “objectionable”. It was claimed that a phone conversation between them is still under investigation and the agency is collecting details of bank transactions between Khan and Sajnani related to an agreement regarding starting a business.

“What is the nature of the business and who is the active concern in the business is under detailed probe,” the court said. The court added that while Khan’s lawyer had raised the issue with the reliability of a confessional statement referring to the apex court’s judgment, “there is no impediment to invoke it at the stage of investigation”.