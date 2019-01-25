Badlapur: Teen dies during trek

A 16-year-old girl died and another sustained injuries while allegedly climbing down a cliff in Katrap near Badlapur on Wednesday. The girls allegedly lost their balance and slipped on rocks.

Advertising

The deceased has been identified as Purva Gangurde. Her friend Apoorva Pawar (16), who suffered head injuries, is stable. “The girls were part of a group of around 20. They had come on a scouts camp,” said a police officer.

They allegedly started trekking around 7 am and were on their way back around 10 am when Purva and Apoorva fell from a height.

“The girls were students of Class X at Katrap Vidyalaya in Badlapur. They were rushed to a private hospital, where Purva was declared dead later in the day,” said an officer.