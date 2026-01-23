Congress questions Fadnavis over claims from Davos, Badlapur sexual assault case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
From the alleged sexual assault of a minor in neighbouring Badlapur to what it termed inflated claims of investment inflow into Maharashtra, the Congress on Friday launched a broadside against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging a complete collapse of law and order under his leadership. The party also questioned whether Fadnavis was projecting himself as a future prime minister candidate.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal strongly criticised the government over the Badlapur incident, calling it a reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
“The incident of sexual assault on a minor girl in Badlapur is infuriating and shameful. Criminals of all kinds have unleashed chaos in Maharashtra, while the government and the law appear helpless. The rulers no longer have the courage to take action against criminals.
Devendra Fadnavis is the most passive, inefficient, and irresponsible chief minister Maharashtra has ever seen,” Sapkal said.
Sapkal pointed out that a similar incident involving schoolgirls had occurred in Badlapur about a year and a half ago, but alleged that the government failed to act decisively. “In that incident, which took place in a school associated with the BJP and RSS, no action was taken against the school’s chairman or secretary. Despite a Pocso case being registered against the school secretary, Tushar Apte, the BJP wanted to appoint him as a co-opted corporator. The administration is failing to function, which has emboldened criminals,” he said.
He further alleged that law and order in the state had completely collapsed. “Minister Bharat Gogawale’s son is absconding in a case and remains in touch with his father, yet the police cannot reach him. When such ministers are in the cabinet, the high court is forced to ask why the chief minister is so helpless,” Sapkal said.
Echoing similar concerns, Congress MLC and group leader in the Legislative Council Satej Patil held the state government responsible for incidents such as the Badlapur case. “The government is responsible for incidents like the one in Badlapur. The law-and-order situation in the state has completely collapsed. These incidents will not stop until there is an independent home minister. As chief minister, you are the head of all departments, so why keep the home department with you?” Patil asked.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe addressed a press conference questioning the Chief Minister’s claims of having signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 30 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
“Going by the claims of Maharashtra government in last three years, it has signed MoUs worth Rs 50 lakh crore which is almost equal to state’s economy. Are these number meant to create an impression that Fadnavis is the next prime minister face of the BJP? Is he trying to overshadow others in the BJP by throwing these numbers?” Londhe asked.
Londhe said the government should provide details of actual investments realised instead of announcing MoU figures. “Also, the government must explain as to how many of these companies are listed? How much of employment is generated in reality as of now after visiting Davos for last three years? And the government must answer as to why state’s flagship Magnetic Maharashtra event was never held after 2018?” he said.
