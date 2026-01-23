Congress questions Fadnavis over claims from Davos, Badlapur sexual assault case

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal strongly criticised the government over the Badlapur incident, calling it a reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. (Source: File)

From the alleged sexual assault of a minor in neighbouring Badlapur to what it termed inflated claims of investment inflow into Maharashtra, the Congress on Friday launched a broadside against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging a complete collapse of law and order under his leadership. The party also questioned whether Fadnavis was projecting himself as a future prime minister candidate.

“The incident of sexual assault on a minor girl in Badlapur is infuriating and shameful. Criminals of all kinds have unleashed chaos in Maharashtra, while the government and the law appear helpless. The rulers no longer have the courage to take action against criminals.