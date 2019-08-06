Badlapur-Karjat local train services to resume today

The Central Railway (CR) on Monday restored local train services on the Kalyan-Kasara and Kalyan-Badlapur stretches which had been shut down for more than 24 hours due to incessant rainfall over the weekend.

Advertising

The local train services on the Kalyan-Kasara was restored at 9.57 am, while that on Kaylan-Badlapur stretch was resumed at 10.13 am, officials said. The services on these two stretches had been suspended since 8.30 am on Sunday after rainwater submerged tracks and washed away ballast at some places.

The CR, meanwhile, is working towards ensuring to resume services on Badlapur-Karjat stretch. At least 70 train services have been disrupted on the stretch.

Long-distance trains, traveling towards Pune, on the same route will be operational by Wednesday, officials said, as certain stretches beyond Karajt are yet to be repaired.

Advertising

Due to incessant rainfall since Friday night in the extended suburbs of Kalyan, Titwala, Khopoli, Badlapur and Karjat, the local train services on CR was severely affected. CPRO, CR, Sunil Udasi said around 319 metre of rail track between Badlapur and Karjat had been damaged. “Our team is working hard to start the services. I cannot comment on whether it will start by morning or noon, but we are sure that it will start Tuesday,” Udasi said.

On Western Railway, due to the overflow of Kaliya dam, more than 100 long-distance trains were affected Monday with some trains being cancelled and a few short terminated.