Badlapur Bus Driver Arrested for Molesting 12-Year-Old Student on School Run

A 12-year-old student’s journey home from school turned into a harrowing ordeal after a private bus driver allegedly molested her in Badlapur (west). The bus driver has been arrested under the charges of several sections of the BNS along with the protection of children from sexual offences act (POCSO). He was produced in the court on Thursday and remanded to one day police custody for further investigation.
The arrested accused is a resident of Neral and operates a private run bus ferrying students from multiple schools and dropping them back at home.
“The bus is owned by another person and it does not belong to the school. There was no CCTV camera and no woman attendant inside the bus as mandatory. The school authorities have been informed to send a female attendant inside the bus to ensure the safety of the school children” said a senior officer.
According to the police, the victim is a class sixth student of a private school. The incident occurred around 11:30 when she was returning home in the bus. There were three other students present in the bus at the time of the incident. The suspect called the victim near him inside the bus and allegedly touched her inappropriately.
The victim screamed for help and managed to escape. She and the other three students got off the bus and alerted their parents. The police were informed about the incident, said a senior officer.
A police team from Badlapur (west) police station visited the spot and recorded the statement of the victim. The suspect was taken into custody within an hour. The FIR was registered under the charges of 74 (using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 ( sexual harassment by a man, covering unwelcome physical contact, sexual favors, pornography, and colored remarks), 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS along with 8 and 12 of the POCSO act.
In August 2024, Badlapur witnessed large-scale protests after two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted inside a private school in the town.
The incident sparked widespread outrage, with parents and residents blocking railway tracks and roads, demanding swift action against the accused and stricter safety measures in schools.
The accused, a school staff member, was arrested soon after the complaint was filed. On August 24, 2024, he was killed in a police encounter while allegedly attempting to snatch a firearm and escape during a crime scene reconstruction exercise.
Following the incident, authorities had announced tighter enforcement of safety protocols, including mandatory background verification of school staff and improved surveillance mechanisms inside buses.
