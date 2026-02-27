Badlapur Bus Driver Arrested for Molesting 12-Year-Old Student on School Run

A police team from Badlapur (west) police station visited the spot and recorded the statement of the victim.

A 12-year-old student’s journey home from school turned into a harrowing ordeal after a private bus driver allegedly molested her in Badlapur (west). The bus driver has been arrested under the charges of several sections of the BNS along with the protection of children from sexual offences act (POCSO). He was produced in the court on Thursday and remanded to one day police custody for further investigation.

The arrested accused is a resident of Neral and operates a private run bus ferrying students from multiple schools and dropping them back at home.

“The bus is owned by another person and it does not belong to the school. There was no CCTV camera and no woman attendant inside the bus as mandatory. The school authorities have been informed to send a female attendant inside the bus to ensure the safety of the school children” said a senior officer.