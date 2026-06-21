2 killed as BMW crashes into divider near Mumbai, viral video shows convertible clocking ‘251 kmph’

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Two people died while another sustained serious injuries after a convertible BMW with its hood pulled down hit a divider at the Mumbai–Vadodara highway in Badlapur alleged at a high speed. The car was flung off the road in the wee hours of Sunday and the deceased includes a girl from Bandra.
The trio were returning after celebrating the birthday of Yogesh Negi who turned 24 on Sunday when the incident took place.
The police are checking if a now viral video of a dashboard showing a vehicle reaching speed of 251 kmph was from this trip.
Kishore Shinde, senior inspector, Badlapur (West) police station, said the incident took place around 3 am when Negi, Angad Gill (26) and Rebecca Jacob (24) were returning from a party celebrating Negi’s birthday when they lost control of the vehicle. The car flipped several times in the air before falling to the ground.
While Negi and Jacob succumbed to the injuries, Gill is currently admitted to the Fortis hospital in Kalyan. The officer said that Negi and Gill are Badlapur residents, Jacob resided in Bandra.
“It is not clear who was at the wheel. We have found that Negi had uploaded a video of the speedometer of a car touching 251 kmph at one point. We are verifying if this was taken moments before the car met with an accident,” Shinde told The Indian Express. He added that as of now they do not have details about the background of the trio as their families are in a state of shock.
The officer said that the road where the accident took place was under construction and there were no street lamps. The road had not been opened to the public, the officer said.
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