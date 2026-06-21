2 killed as BMW crashes into divider near Mumbai, viral video shows convertible clocking ‘251 kmph’

The accident occurred around 4 am near Badlapur when the luxury car was returning from Titwala, an official said. (Representative Image)

Two people died while another sustained serious injuries after a convertible BMW with its hood pulled down hit a divider at the Mumbai–Vadodara highway in Badlapur alleged at a high speed. The car was flung off the road in the wee hours of Sunday and the deceased includes a girl from Bandra.

The trio were returning after celebrating the birthday of Yogesh Negi who turned 24 on Sunday when the incident took place.

The police are checking if a now viral video of a dashboard showing a vehicle reaching speed of 251 kmph was from this trip.

Kishore Shinde, senior inspector, Badlapur (West) police station, said the incident took place around 3 am when Negi, Angad Gill (26) and Rebecca Jacob (24) were returning from a party celebrating Negi’s birthday when they lost control of the vehicle. The car flipped several times in the air before falling to the ground.