Badlapur: 16-year-old boy abducted, assaulted by college seniors

Two junior college students were detained for allegedly abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Badlapur. The accused, including one adult, were detained on Tuesday, police said. The accused and the victim are all students at the same junior college.

According to Badlapur police, the accused, Sonu Singh (19), and five others, abducted the victim after classes got over on Monday. “The victim was taken to a secluded spot in Badlapur, where he was beaten up and tortured while being tied to a tree. He was sent home after being threatened to not approach the police. But his parents brought him to us,” said an officer from Badlapur police.

The accused allegedly was a jilted lover of the victim’s friend, police said. “Singh wanted to hurt the victim as he was still talking to the girl. We are trying to identify four other accused, but besides Singh, we have detained a minor who was his accomplice,” the officer said. He added, “We have booked them for abduction, assault and unlawful assembly, among other charges.”