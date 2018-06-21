Badalta Maharashtra: Water conclave to look at challenges ahead, solutions

A two-day water conclave to deliberate on the challenges and find long-term solutions in both urban and rural areas will commence on Thursday. Minister for Water Resources Girish Mahajan will inaugurate the conclave, which will be attended by leading water conservation and management experts.

The conclave has been convened by leading Marathi newspaper Loksatta (Indian Express Group) in Mumbai. It is part of the Badalta Maharashtra programme regularly convened by Loksatta to review and take forward social and economic transformation in various sectors across the state.

Mahajan will address the audience on Thursday outlining the initiatives of the government and the challenges ahead. Veteran actor and social worker associated with NAAM Foundation, Nana Patekar, will address the concluding session on Friday.

As part of Badalta Maharashtra, Loksatta has held several conclaves on critical subjects such as urbanisation, education, industries, transport and health.

The water conclave on June 21-22 will have daylong sessions. MEP Infrastructure and Developers Limited and Regency Group are the associate partners. The event is powered by Kesari Tours Private Limited and RMD Foods and Beverages Private Limited. (Manikchand Oxyrich).

Expert panelists who have worked in diverse water-related fields will speak at the conclave.

On the first day, depleting ground water tables and soil health session will be addressed by Dr Chandrakant Bhoyer, Water Resources Regulatory Authority Secretary Suresh Kulkarni and Dr Suhas Aajgaonkar. Subsequent sessions on water conservation and jalyukta shivar would be addressed by Secretary Prabhakar Deshmukh, water expert Sudhir Bhogle and former Secretary Shrikant Huddar.

In the third session related to rivers and the future, experts who will present their views include D M More, Sunil Joshi and Vijay Paranjpee.

The second day of the conclave will dwell on the city and water problems. BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Navi Mumbai Additional Municipal Commissioner Mohan Dagaonkar will participate. Expert Himanshu Kulkarni will speak on the importance of ground water.

Former NCP MP Ranjit Mohite Patil, water expert Pradeep Purandare and retired water conservation secretary Uttamrao Nirmal will throw light on how to resolve water-related regional disputes.

