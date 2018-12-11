Bad monsoon, water scarcity behind drought situation: central team report

A CENTRAL team, which recently toured the drought-hit districts of Maharashtra, has in its report to the Union government emphasised that across the talukas in the state, the primary concern of the villagers was loss of khariff crop due to the failure of monsoon. Also, poor rainfall has led to water scarcity, with structures created under the state’s flagship water conservation scheme Jalyukta Shivar almost running dry.

Sources said that the team, however, expressed satisfaction over the state government’s Jalyukta Shivar initiative.

A water conservation secretary, who did not wish to be named, said: “The Centre’s team, after concluding its tour, expressed satisfaction over the works done under Jalyukta Shivar. Its assessment is based on visits to drought-hit talukas and interaction with villagers.”

The central team, headed by deputy secretary (Agriculture) Chhavi Jha had visited more than 20 talukas in Marathawada and western Maharashtra, including Pune, Jalgaon, Sangli and Satara.

A source in the government said: “In its report to the Union government, the team has indicated that while works under Jalyukta Shivar is visible in most areas, due to poor monsoon, the water structures created under the scheme either have very little water or have dried up.”

The state government has declared 151 out of total 355 talukas drought hit. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought financial assistance worth Rs 7962.63 crore from the Centre.