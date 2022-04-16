Backward, forsaken Parbhani now pays among highest for fuel in India

Kishore Radhakrishnan Dhage recalled how one day recently, as he was leaving home, his wife called out and urged him to ride his bike to their small soybean field 1.5 km away. “I cannot afford petrol anymore. It costs more than what we spend on food in three days,” the 37-year-old remembered telling her.

Like Dhage, other farmers in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district, around 500 km from Mumbai, have no choice but to risk their health and walk for kilometres. Parbhani, which lies in the drought-prone Marathwada region, is one of the poorest districts in the state with a net per capita income of Rs 1,20,065 against the state’s Rs 2,02,130.

It even ranks among the districts with the lowest credit and bank deposits. To make matters worse, the residents of Parbhani are also facing the brunt of the recent hike in fuel prices. On April 7, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 123.51 and Rs 106.08 per litre respectively — the highest in India.

The price of petrol on Thursday was Rs123.53 per litre, the highest after Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh (Rs123.63 a litre), while the price of diesel was Rs 106.10 a litre, behind Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha. In comparison, petrol price was Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai and diesel cost Rs 104.77 per litre.

The fuel prices are so high in the district because of its location. A fuel tanker from Parbhani covers almost 730 km in a round trip to the nearest fuel depot in Panewadi, near Manmad, in Nashik district.

District Collector Aanchal Goyal told The Indian Express, “The supply point for Parbhani is in Manmad. The price of fuel for citizens is decided inclusive of the transportation cost. Because of the geographical location of the district, the transportation cost is more here.”

The high fuel prices have also had a knock-on effect as fertiliser and seed costs, and the hiring rate of labourers have gone up. Taking advantage of the unprecedented situation, local dealers have also hiked the rental price of agricultural equipment. Farmers said their production was now up 30 to 40 per cent.

Many farmers in distress being forced to use bullocks for cultivation are taking loans to buy cattle. The cultivators are

now also dependent on diesel engines because of frequent power cuts.

“The district has an agricultural-based livelihood (as per the 2011 Census, 68.97 per cent of the population lives in villages) and is heavily dependent on fuel-run machinery for farming. The fuel price surge is further adding to their mental and economic distress,” said Prof Pravin P Ghunnar of the University of Mumbai’s Social Work Department.

Even as production cost rises, the selling price of produce has not. “I am still selling one piece of sweet lemon at 20 paise. In the city, it is being sold for Rs 3-4. But there is no mechanism to help farmers to increase their rates. So, our savings from farm produce have decreased 30 to 40 per cent following the rise in fuel prices,” said fruit cultivator Kantarao Deshmukh in Zari village.

Farmers’ unions have accused the government of turning a blind eye to the plight of cultivators. “Farmers kill themselves when they fail to come out of economic distress after repeated attempts. If the government cannot control fuel prices, they need to come up with subsidies or waive loans,” said Kisan Brigade’s national working president Avinash Kakade.

The region of Marathwada, where Parbhani is located, has a high rate of farmer suicides. In response to a first appeal filed by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of Aurangabad Division revealed last December that 334 farmer suicides cases were recorded in Parbhani between 2018 and October 2021.

In Marathwada, 3,270 farmers killed themselves in the same period.