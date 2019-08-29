Backpacking trip to Kochi, an old gravestone, a prayer book: Israeli Consul General’s India connection

AS MUCH as Yaakov Finkelstein looked forward to his new assignment when he moved to the city in 2017 as the Consul General of Israel, what also occupied his mind was to revisit a chapter in his family history with Indian origins.

Advertising

In 1994, when Finkelstein was backpacking in India as a 21-year-old, a visit to Kochi was at the top of his plan. “I grew up on stories of the good old days in India and how my grandfather was stationed here during World War II, and he visited the Jewish community in Cochin where he met my grandmother,” he says. His grandfather Rosenberg and Hannah Cohen fell in love and got married in 1944.

Cohen’s father, Abraham Shalom Cohen was born and brought up in then Bombay. He was part of the tiny Baghdadi Jewish community, whose members still live in the city. He is buried at the Chinchpokli Jewish Cemetery. When Finkelstein first visited the cemetery in 2017 to look for his great grandfather’s gravestone, he was disappointed.

“They told me he was buried here and that they had his name in the records but I could not find the correct row and slot. Also, many tombs were in a pitiful state, and my great grandfather passed away in 1964 so it’s been a while,” Finkelstein says. After visiting the cemetery many more times, Finkelstein finally found the tomb in 2018 and went on to restore it.

Advertising

Islam Yasin Ansari, who oversees work on tombs in cemeteries across Mumbai, said the grave was in a sorry state with the paint crumbling and the writing barely legible. “We helped restore it and the Consul General wanted to retain its original shine and not redesign it completely. We did the paint work, marble work and polishing and repainted the name on the grave,” Ansari says.

The number of Jews in India is about 4,500 as of now while it was about 20,000 in the 1940s. “The Jewish community in India is very tight as there are so few of us and I often visit the Magen-David Synagogue in Byculla to pray, a place where my great grandfather used to pray too,” he says.

During a visit to the synagogue, he stumbled upon his great grandfather’s prayer book — it had A S Cohen scribbled inside. “It is a great feeling to see my kids praying at the same place as their ancestors,” Finkelstein says.