Backed BJP to stop it from breaking Cong, NCP: Shiv Sena

Shivsena president Uddhav Thackeray addressing press conference at Sena Bhavan. Shivsena president Uddhav Thackeray addressing press conference at Sena Bhavan.

TAKING A dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that the PM’s attention is on foreign countries and not on Gujarat. Also, it was not the mistake of the people, who voted for the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but they were cheated, he added.

“The people have been cheated. If we had not taken part in the government, the BJP would have come to power by breaking the Congress and NCP like it broke the Congress and Trinamool Congress in Tripura. And we would have been on the roads raising issues,” he said in the second part of the interview in party mouthpiece Saamana.

“Instead, I allowed my people to have experience of working in the government,” he added. Uddhav further questioned the BJP, which came to power raising issues of corruption against the UPA regime. “What happened to the allegations of scams? What happened to the 2G scam? It was discussed not only in the country but across the world and the picture was created that there is no other corrupt country like India in the world.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App