Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Bachchu Kadu’s constituency gets Rs 495.29 crore for irrigation project

Kadu was recently accused by Independent MLA Ravi Rana of “accepting boxes of crores of rupees” to side with the Shinde-Fadnavis government and dump the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Officials from the Irrigation department said that the project will be completed by December 2023, becoming a permanent drinking water source for an additional 105 villages and resulting in a rise in groundwater levels. (file)

An irrigation project in Amaravati MLA Bachchu Kadu’s Achalpur Assembly constituency on Wednesday received Rs 495.29 crore ‘revised administrative approval’ from the state cabinet.

Kadu was recently accused by Independent MLA Ravi Rana of “accepting boxes of crores of rupees” to side with the Shinde-Fadnavis government and dump the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Both Kadu and Rana were engaged in a war of words after the latter accused Kadu of accepting money for joining the Shinde faction.

Kadu had demanded an apology from Rana and threatened to quit the ruling alliance. As the row between the two intensified, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened and held meetings with both. After this, the two leaders backed down with Rana apologising and Kadu too taking a soft stand.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet cleared ‘revised administrative approval’ for an irrigation project which falls in Kadu’s Achalpur constituency. The Sapan irrigation project will benefit 35 villages covering 6,134 hectares land. Of these 35 villages, 33 are in Achalpur while the rest are in neighbouring Chandur Bazar.

Officials from the Irrigation department said that the project will be completed by December 2023, becoming a permanent drinking water source for an additional 105 villages and resulting in a rise in groundwater levels.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 01:00:35 am
