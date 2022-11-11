scorecardresearch
Bachchu Kadu claims dept for disabled formed, CM’s office says only proposal sought

Kadu, a minister of state in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government, has been one of the vocal advocates of Divyang rights.

At present, the social justice department handles matters concerning the disabled. (File Photo)

Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu, who has extended support to the Eknath Shinde government, on Thursday claimed that the government has cleared the formation of a dedicated department for the disabled. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), however, clarified that merely a proposal regarding the same has been sought and no final decision has been taken.

“The chief minister yesterday (Wednesday) had called a meeting for the same and cleared the formation of an independent department for Divyangs. It was a demand pending for a long time and now after the dedicated department, Divyangs in the state will get justice,” said Kadu, who celebrated outside Mantralaya distributing sweets.

Sources in the CMO, however, said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called only for a proposal. “The process of forming an independent department is time consuming, as it will require comments from various departments, including finance. It cannot be done in a day and various deliberations will have to take place before announcing the decision. The state Cabinet will take a final call,” said an official from the CMO.

He was involved in a tiff with another Independent MLA, Ravi Rana, after the latter accused him of accepting money for switching sides.

Both Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had to intervene to sort out the matter.

Bullet train project: Godrej & Boyce rejects govt’s claim ‘company delaying land acquisition’

