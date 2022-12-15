Baby whose finger was severed in freak accident successfully replanted in Mumbai hospital

A team of doctors in Mumbai has successfully rejoined the index finger on the right hand of a 20-month-old baby who had accidentally placed its hand in a running table fan.

Soon after the ghastly incident, the family members rushed the baby with the bleeding hand to Wockhardt Hospital on Mira Road along with the finger wrapped in a clean handkerchief.

After giving counselling to the parents regarding the extent of the injury and the need for urgent surgery to attempt replantation, a team of doctors, including Dr Sushil Nehete, consultant Plastic, Hand, and Microsurgeon, and Dr Pratap Nadar, consultant Plastic Reconstructive-Aesthetic Surgeon, operated upon the child immediately.

The baby boy was discharged three days after the surgery that lasted for three hours, Dr Nadar said.

Dr Nadar said, “Blood was oozing from his right index finger and the baby required immediate surgery. The patient was shifted to the operation theatre and replantation was done. One digital artery, nerve, and one dorsal vein were repaired.” A vein graft was needed for the repair of the digital artery which was taken from the same forearm, he said, and added that Flexor tendon (FDP alone) and extensor tendon were repaired.

The doctor said that the patient was placed under observation for finger colour, temperature, and capillary refill after the successful surgery. “He is on regular follow-ups after the surgery. He is using his finger for all the activities like eating, picking up things, or holding objects,” the doctor said.

Dr Nehete explained that paediatric replantations are challenging not only because of their size but also due to higher rates of complications. “But it is always worth attempting it in kids, in dominant hands, and if the thumb or index finger is amputated. Now, the baby has extremely good hand function. People are not aware of what should be done during such emergencies. But it is important to bring the severed part immediately to the hospital to re-join it,” he added.

Advertisement

Doctors said that in the case of similar accidents the severed part should be wrapped in a handkerchief or gauze, properly put in a plastic bag over an ice pack, and carried in a container. “Do not touch the part with bare hands. Remember that the timely intervention will aid in restoring the functionality of the fingers,” they said.

“The baby reached the hospital on time and hence, we could salvage the finger. He could have lost his finger if he had not been treated promptly at the hospital. It is imperative for parents to be alert and make sure that all the sharp objects are out of reach of their babies to avoid unfortunate incidents,” Dr Nehete said.