Baby selling racket: Two customers, one agent held

POLICE ARRESTED two alleged customers and an agent during the ongoing investigation into a baby selling racket, operating within the state.

According to police, two of the accused had purchased male children for several lakhs, and the third accused had facilitated the purchase.

Police identified the accused as Lahu Nivatkar (52) and Priti Shitap (42) and Suraiya Khan (27). Police said Nivatkar and Shitap were milk sellers residing at Antop Hill, who purchased the children from Khan.

“Nivatkar purchased a baby in 2014 and Shitap in 2011,” a said an official of the Crime Branch.

Police has made a total of 13 arrests in this case. In the last two weeks, police arrested ten people, including three from Delhi and Kolhapur.

These included agents and customers seeking male children. Four children were also rescued from the accused and handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.