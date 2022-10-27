scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

2-month-old baby kidnapped in South Mumbai, couple arrested

The kidnapping was caught on camera and CCTV footage helped the police trace the accused within hours of the incident being reported.

The 46-year-old man who kidnapped the 2-month-old sleeping baby in South Mumbai. (Screenshot captured via CCTV footage)

Less than 24 hours after a 71-day-old baby girl sleeping with her family on a footpath in South Mumbai was kidnapped, the Mumbai police arrested a 46-year-old man and his wife for the crime and said that the couple was planning to sell the infant. The kidnapping was caught on camera and CCTV footage helped the police trace the accused.

According to the police, the baby, her two sisters and their mother stayed on a footpath outside a public toilet near St Xavier’s High School in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus area. On Tuesday night, a man picked up the sleeping baby and walked away. “On Wednesday morning, after realising that her baby was missing, her mother checked with locals nearby and then went to the Azad Maidan police station and lodged a complaint,” a police officer said.

A case of kidnapping was subsequently registered after which several units of the Mumbai Police, including the Crime Branch, were deputed to trace the baby.

Police officials began their investigation by scrutinising CCTV footage from the area and spotted a person picking up the baby and walking away. “Through CCTV footage, we followed the suspect to the Antop Hill area in Wadala. Later, with the help of local informers, we managed to get his address following which the suspect was located in his house,” a police official involved in the investigation said.

Police officials began their investigation by scrutinising CCTV footage from the area and spotted a person picking up the baby and walking away.

The police took the suspect, identified as Mohamed Hanif, into custody. During interrogation, Hanif allegedly confessed to the crime and was arrested. The baby was rescued and handed over to her family. Later, when Hanif’s wife Afreen’s involvement was revealed, she too was arrested, the police said.

“We have come to know that they were planning to sell her. They were to take her out of Mumbai and timely intervention helped us in saving the baby,” an officer said.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 01:44:35 pm
