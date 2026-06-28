Baby humpback washes up at Mumbai’s Carter Road, dies despite rescue efforts

After the whale was retrieved, it was examined by doctors, who declared it dead. (Express photo/special arrangement)

Labourers working for Mumbai’s Bandra-Versova Sea Link project woke up to an unusual sight on Saturday morning as a baby humpback whale was found stranded between the rocks along the shores of Carter Road.

The incident came to light around 6 am near Otters Club, where the Bandra-Versova Sea Link road work is underway. According to preliminary reports, the 26-foot-tall calf was alive and seen writhing as it lay on the rocky shores.

After the labourers raised an alarm, teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Fire Brigade, and the forest department’s Mangrove North Konkan Cell were dispatched to the site.