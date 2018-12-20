Mumbai: Baby dies three days after getting MR vaccine

Three days after she was vaccinated for measles and rubella (MR), a one-year-old girl from Bhandara district died on Tuesday, following a diagnosis of gastroenteritis.

Her brother, who is about four years old, was also hospitalised for the same problem but was discharged on Wednesday.

District Health Officer Prashant Uikey said: “The girl, Astha Godange… was vaccinated at Garra village in Tumsar tahsil on December 15, along with her brother Sargam. After one hour, they were allowed to go home. The same day, she suffered loose motions and her parents took her to the rural hospital at Tumsar. As her condition didn’t improve, she was rushed to the General Hospital at Bhandara, which, in turn, referred her to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Nagpur, on December 16. But she succumbed there on December 17.”

He added, “Her brother Sargam was admitted the next day for the same problem but was discharged on Wednesday.”

On December 7, an 11-year old girl from Lakhni tahsil, Aradhya Waghaye, had died following complications developed after MR vaccination.