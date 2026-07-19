‘No gloves, no sterile blade’: Nurse delivers baby aboard Duronto train with knife and thread

For four hours, Anjum Bano Wasim Akhtar stayed quiet. The 36-year-old, travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai on the Duronto Express with her daughters aged 11 and 8, had been in labour since around 10 pm. By the time she spoke up, it was nearly 2 am on June 24, the train was racing past Bhusawal in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district with no halt ahead, and Railway helpline 139, dialled repeatedly by passengers, had said help would come only at the next station.

The baby was not going to wait.

Minu Bhaisare, 27, a staff nurse at Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre travelling in Coach S5, stepped forward. “She informed the passengers around her only after the pain became unbearable. When I reached her, the amniotic sac had already ruptured and the baby’s head was crowning. There was no possibility of waiting another 15-20 minutes for medical help,” Bhaisare told The Indian Express. She delivered the baby inside the moving train with whatever was at hand.