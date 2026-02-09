Baba Siddique murder case: Bombay HC grants bail to accused arrested from Punjab border village

The court clarified that the bail order, issued with “stringent conditions,” applies only to Singh, keeping all other contentions open.

The Bombay High Court Monday granted bail to Akashdeep Karaj Singh, one of the accused in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. Singh was arrested in November 2024 in a border village in Punjab.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, outside the office of his son and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra (East) by three assailants.

Singh approached the Bombay High Court after a sessions court rejected his bail plea on July 19, 2025.

This is the first bail granted to any accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.

A single-judge bench, led by Justice Neela K Gokhale, granted him bail with several conditions. Singh must report to the Mumbai police every alternate Monday, cannot leave Maharashtra or India without the trial court’s permission, provide a local surety, deposit his passport, and share his contact details with the investigating officer, according to the court.