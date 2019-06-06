Ramdev: Use less daily-use items to protect environment

Baba Ramdev on Wednesday urged people to use less day-to-day items and attacked MNCs for promoting them.

Advertising

“Every person has to be responsible for the environment. Efforts need to be made at the individual, public and government levels. Among all, individual attempts are more important,” said Ramdev, addressing a gathering on World Environment Day at NSCI, Worli.

Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati organised the programme on “Environment Protection For Peace and Harmony” and spiritual leaders such as Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Acharya Lokesh and B K Shivani took part in it.

“We make Kesh Kanti shampoo. But, I know many people overuse shampoo and MNCs want it to increase their sales. My suggestion is to use less shampoo. Similarly, use of handwash and soap should be reduced. If you are using it hundred per cent, then make it 10 per cent. You must reduce the use of such items by almost 90 per cent,” Ramdev said.

Advertising

Acharya Lokesh said people should adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle. “Lord Mahavir said the earth, water, fire, air and vegetation are all creatures. Do not harm them unnecessarily. Do not use them more than necessary,” he said.

Sadhguru said a policy should be brought in to encourage people to grow trees for their well-being.