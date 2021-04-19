Mumbai: B-Tech grad held for coding over 150 fake websites

Choudhari made fake websites for companies like CEAT tyres, JK Tyres, Haldiram Sweets, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Finance, HDFC and Patanjali, among others. (Representational Image)

A 27-year-old B-Tech graduate was arrested from Bihar’s Darbhanga for allegedly creating 15 fake websites of popular brands and carrying out coding work for over 150 fraudulent websites.

The accused, Sonu Kumar Choudhari, would charge Rs 2 lakh from different gangs of cyber criminals for making one fraudulent website and charge another Rs 2 lakh for doing the coding work for such websites. Choudhari had his own company which made fraudulent websites.

DCP (Crime) Rashmi Karandikar said, “He has been involved in this for the past one year. We have frozen his bank account and found transactions of over Rs 50 lakh in our investigations till now. The amount could be higher.”

Police said Choudhari, a first year M-Tech student, made these websites over the past one year and duped many people. In January, a representative of CEAT approached the Cyber police and lodged a complaint, stating that a fake website of their company was collecting money by offering dealership. A Cyber Police team then traced Choudhari to Bihar and arrested him.

Choudhari made fake websites for companies like CEAT tyres, JK Tyres, Haldiram Sweets, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Finance, HDFC and Patanjali, among others.

“So far, we have learnt he has made fake websites for criminal gangs in different states. We appeal everyone to come forward and inform local police if they have been duped by any such website,” said Karandikar.