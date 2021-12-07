B R Ambedkar’s death anniversary: Governor, Deputy CM pay respects

The 65th death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar was observed at Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar, on Monday with Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers paying their respects to Dr Ambedkar.

In view of the pandemic, the BMC had appealed to people not to visit Dadar and a live telecast of the programme at Chaitya Bhoomi was shared. Only government dignitaries were allowed to visit the site to pay homage.

Every year, lakhs of followers of Ambedkar visit Chaitya Bhoomi to pay respects. But for past two years, amid Covid-19, the BMC has not made any arrangements for followers.

Even though the BMC has urged followers not to visit, many reached Dadar in an attempt to visit the Chaitya Bhoomi. Officials from the BMC said those who have reached there were allowed to pay homage. Meanwhile, some workers of Panther Sena were arrested after some members jumped the queue while paying homage, leading to an altercation.