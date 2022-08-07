Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Maharashtra to release 214 convicts in three phases

The state government is set to release 214 convicts on this Independence Day, the Republic Day as well as on August 15 next year. “We have decided to release 214 convicts from various jails in the state,” said Additional DG (Jails) Sunil Ramanand. Officials in the home department said that a formal order from the Governor was awaited.

The convicts would be released in three batches – first on August 15, second on January 26, 2023 and the third on August 15, next year. This is according to the Union government directions to give special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them in three phases — on August 15, 2022, (75th anniversary of Independence), January 26, 2023, (Republic Day) and August 15, 2023, to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

At present, Maharashtra has around 43,000 undertials and 6,000-odd convicts.