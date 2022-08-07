Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Maharashtra to release 214 convicts in three phases

August 7, 2022 12:14:51 am
The state government is set to release 214 convicts on this Independence Day, the Republic Day as well as on August 15 next year. “We have decided to release 214 convicts from various jails in the state,” said Additional DG (Jails) Sunil Ramanand. Officials in the home department said that a formal order from the Governor was awaited.
The convicts would be released in three batches – first on August 15, second on January 26, 2023 and the third on August 15, next year. This is according to the Union government directions to give special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them in three phases — on August 15, 2022, (75th anniversary of Independence), January 26, 2023, (Republic Day) and August 15, 2023, to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
At present, Maharashtra has around 43,000 undertials and 6,000-odd convicts.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
4th T20I: India set 192-run target for Windies
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Kejriwal: Will end ‘raid raaj’, set up advisory body for traders
IIT-Bombay students begin relay hunger strike over fee hike
Blaze at Sewri scrapyard, fireman injured
No impact on working of govt due to delay in Cabinet expansion: Shinde
Lab grown diamond & jewellery exhibition begins
Supreme Court lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others
Smooth day for CUET; some centres not following protocols, says NTA
CM Patel reviews LSD in Jamnagar
Morbi village: School ‘proves’ no bias against Dalit-cooked midday meal but contractor alleges conspiracy
Intimidating Vinesh Phogat pounces CWG gold, Ravi Dahiya too wins yellow metal
Khodaldham Young Political Leadership Institute organises seminar for youths aspiring to join politics
Two killed in separate road accidents in Mohali, police launch probes