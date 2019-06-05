Ayushmann, two others summoned for questioning over Bala plagiarism row

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with two others have been summoned by the Thane rural police for questioning after a 39-year-old Mira Road resident lodged a complaint of alleged cheating and plagiarism against them. While no FIR has been registered, police have issued letters to the trio seeking to record their statements.

Mira Road resident Kamalkant Chandra approached the police with a complaint last week claiming that Khurrana, along with director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan from Maddock Films had cheated him. “He was working on a movie script that he intended to direct. He says, he had shared the script with Khurrana on Whatsapp. He claimed that the upcoming movie Bala is originally his script which has been plagiarised, causing him mental anguish and economic downfall,” a senior officer from Thane rural police said.

On Sunday, the Thane rural police sent letters to the trio asking them to come and register their statements with the police. “We have asked them to report to the police station. If they don’t come forward, we would take it that they don’t wish to say anything in the matter,” the officer said.

However, police officers, investigating into the matter, believe that the actor, producer and director would directly approach the court. “Chandra has already filed a case in the Bombay High Court in May. The matter is sub judice. However, the complaint lodged with us is for cheating, and causing mental anguish,” a police officer, not wishing to be named, said.