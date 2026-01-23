Ayurvedic, Unani doctors cry foul over MCIM’s paid CME platform

As per the guidelines, practitioners are required to earn 50 CME credit points in every five-year renewal cycle.

The Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine (MCIM) has issued guidelines linking Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes to the five-year registration renewal of Ayurvedic (BAMS) and Unani (BUMS) doctors, triggering allegations from practitioners that the move is leading to commercial exploitation.

As per the guidelines, practitioners are required to earn 50 CME credit points in every five-year renewal cycle. Of these, at least 30 credits must be obtained through an MCIM-affiliated online CME platform, operated by a single private company, at a cost of Rs 600 per session. Doctors are also required to earn a minimum of six credits per year through the same platform.