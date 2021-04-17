Nagpur: Ayurvedic doctor, three ward boys held for black marketing of remdesivir

Police arrested an ayurvedic doctor and three ward boys for the alleged black marketing of remdesivir injections.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said, “Lokesh Sahu, an ayurvedic doctor, and ward boys, Shubham Mohdure, Kunal Kohle and Sumit Bangde, were arrested on Thursday after a decoy operation. They were remanded in police custody on Friday till April 20.

Kumar said this was the first instance of a doctor being arrested for the black marketing of remdesivir.

He said the four accused were providing their services at different areas in the city. “We received information about their involvement in remdesivir black marketing, so we deployed a policeman as a decoy customer. Rs 16,000 was negotiated as the price for one injection for which Sahu called the policeman, who was disguised as a customer, to a place in the satellite town of Kamptee. Police nabbed Sahu as soon as the injection and money changed hands,” said Kumar, adding, “we have sized 15 injections from them.”

He further added that the injection was being sold as high a price as Rs 25,000 per vial. Kumar issued a warning against those involved in the black marketing of the injection.

Asked where the accused sourced the injections from, Deputy Commissioner of Police Neelotpal said, “They stole it from the nurse’s table adjacent to the bed of a patient who had died. So far, we haven’t got anything on whether any pharmacist was involved in the supply of the injection.”

Neelotpal also said, “We have interrogated one more doctor from Kamthe, but he doesn’t seem to be involved. But we have information of one more ward boy from there and one from outside the district being involved in the racket. We are looking for them.”

The DCP said, “The culprits have already sold about 20 injections so far. We will restore the seized injections to where they belonged.”