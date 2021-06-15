Ayodhya land purchase: Trust must clarify if money collected in name of faith misused, says Sanjay Raut

In the wake of the allegations of fraud and corruption over the purchase of a piece of land by the temple trust, the Shiv Sena has demanded a “clarification” from the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and others stating that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a matter of the faith for the party and common man.

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh spoke to him on the issue on Monday.

“The evidence put forth by him is shocking. The temple’s bhoomipujan ceremony was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. So, they should clarify and tell people whether the allegations are true or false,” Raut told media persons.

The Sena leader added that Lord Ram and the fight for the Ram temple was a matter of faith.

“The common people have made donations out of faith. Even Shiv Sena had contributed Rs 1 crore to the temple trust. If the money collected out of faith is misused, then what is the use of having faith? We need to know what is happening,” he added.

Singh, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member, and Samajwadi Party leader Pawan Pandey have alleged that a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore was brought at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore by the trust. Singh has demanded a probe by the CBI or ED in the matter as it concerns the religious beliefs of crores of people. In a statement, the Trust denied the allegations.

On Monday, Raut said the members of the trust were appointed by the BJP. “We were saying that the representative of an organisation like Shiv Sena should be a member of the trust. But it did not happen,” he added.