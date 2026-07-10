As Ayodhya seeks a CEO devoted to Ram, Maharashtra mandates the same for trustees of Ramtek temple

Even as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust in Ayodhya, rocked by the alleged donation theft row, has begun searching for its first CEO with “Ram ke prati shraddha ka bhav” (devotion to Lord Ram) as the foremost requirement, the BJP-led Maharashtra government on Friday passed a Bill to reconstitute the trust administering the historic Ram temple at Ramtek, requiring prospective trustees to declare that they are devotees of Shri Ram of Ramtek.

Ramtek, around 50 km from Nagpur, is home to one of Maharashtra’s most prominent Ram temples. According to local tradition, Lord Ram is believed to have stayed there during his 14-year exile, giving the town its religious significance. The temple attracts lakhs of devotees every year, particularly during Ram Navami and Kartik Purnima.

The Bill requires anyone appointed to the trust’s management committee to submit a declaration, in the prescribed form, stating that he or she is a devotee of Shri Ram of Ramtek.

The provision comes days after the Ayodhya trust constituted a three-member search committee to appoint its first CEO. Speaking to The Indian Express earlier this week, committee member and former Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust chief Suresh Haware had said that while professional competence was essential, the “primary requirement” for the post was “Ram ke prati shraddha ka bhav”. Unlike the Ayodhya trust, however, the Maharashtra government has sought to make such a declaration a statutory requirement for trustees of the Ramtek temple.

The provision drew sharp objections from the Opposition, which termed it unconstitutional. “How can anyone be the devotee of Lord Ram from a particular area? Are you dividing devotees of Lord?” NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai questioned how the government would verify such a declaration. “What is the meaning of this affidavit? Does the government has a mechanism to cross-check the authenticity of the affidavit,” he asked.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also referred to the controversy surrounding the Ayodhya trust. “A total theft of Rs 1400 crore is reported from Ayodhya. And here in Maharashtra, political leaders are being put on the trust governing Ram Temple. What is the need to involved these leaders and why should trustees be paid allowances for serving lord Ram?” he said.

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The Bill seeks to reconstitute the trust administering the Bhosala Devasthan at Ramtek in Nagpur district, an ancient Ram temple currently managed by the Sub-Divisional Officer following court orders. It provides for a management committee headed by government-appointed office-bearers, with the local MLA and the president of the Ramtek Municipal Council serving as ex-officio members. Trustees will also be entitled to honorarium, travel allowance and daily allowance from the management fund.

Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal, who represents the Ramtek Assembly constituency and introduced the Bill, said the legislation was aimed at ensuring transparent and efficient administration of the temple, citing its expanding activities, growing financial transactions and substantial properties. NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, however, questioned whether Jaiswal introducing a Bill under which he would become an ex-officio trustee amounted to a conflict of interest. Jaiswal did not respond to the criticism or to the Opposition’s objections over the declaration requirement.