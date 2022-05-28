Axis MF ‘front running’: Sebi conducts search & seizure

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has carried out search and seizure operations in multiple cities in respect of ongoing investigation of suspected front running of trades of Axis Mutual Fund.

As part of the ongoing investigation, SEBI carried out search and seizure operations in respect of 16 suspected entities in more than 30 locations spread over various cities in Maharashtra and Gujarat in the last a few weeks, sources said.

SEBI has been receiving alerts from its internal surveillance alert system and was also receiving inputs from National Stock Exchange about suspected front running of trades of Axis Mutual Fund in the last a few months, sources said. Based on the said alerts and the surveillance inputs, SEBI initiated investigation into the suspected front running of trades of Axis Mutual Fund by certain entities.

During the search and seizure operations, SEBI officials searched the official and residential premises of 16 entities from Axis Mutual Fund, stock brokers, authorised persons (APs) of stock brokers and traders. “SEBI has seized various records, documents and digital evidences extracted from the mobile phones, laptops, desktops, tablets and hard drive disks found in the custody of these entities,” sources said.

On May 19, Axis Mutual Fund terminated its chief dealer Viresh Joshi, who was under investigation for irregularities, including front-running the AMC’s transactions. A couple of days later, it sacked its second fund manager Deepak Agrawal on similar charges. The fund house had suspended the two fund managers on May 6, after irregularities running into several crores at the fund house came under the scanner of the market regulator.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Front-running involves purchasing a stock based on advance non-public information regarding an expected large transaction that will affect the share price of a company. When MFs purchase in huge quantities, it leads to rise in share price, resulting into illegitimate gains for the front runners.