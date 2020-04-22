Awhad in hospital, 10 days after being in home quarantine

A number of people who had come into close contact with Awhad, including police personnel, had tested positive. A number of people who had come into close contact with Awhad, including police personnel, had tested positive.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday night, 10 days after he had put himself under home quarantine after coming into contact with people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources close to Awhad said the minister had fever on Tuesday night and a decision was taken to move him to a private hospital. Awhad was initially reportedly admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane.

However, later in the night, due to suspicion that he had symptoms similar to those afflicted by the virus, he was moved to Fortis Hospital in Mulud.

A number of people who had come into close contact with Awhad, including police personnel, had tested positive. Awhad had then undergone a COVID-19 test, for which he tested negative. However, on April 13, he had announced that he was self isolating at home for 14 days.

Fortis Hospital acknowledged that Awhad had been brought to the hospital where he is being tested and is under observation. A spokesperson from the hospital said that his condition was stable.

Awhad represents Thane district’s Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency. He is the first minister in the state Cabinet to be hospitalised during the COVID-19 pandemic.

