Away for not betraying Sena, my other mother: Raut writes to mother from jail

Jailed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, in a letter (dated August 8) to his mother, has claimed that “he landed in jail after he refused to betray his party”.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 1 this year in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra ‘chawl’ in Mumbai, and is currently in judicial custody.

He said in the letter that Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sainiks were like “the children of the party and it used to take care of them”. He also alleged in the letter that “everyone was aware that he had been framed under false charges, and all the statements in the case were extracted from him at gunpoint”.

“Like you, the Shiv Sena is also my mother. I was being pressured to betray my mother (the party)…I did not pay heed to the threats, and that is why I am away from you,” reads the open letter, which was posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

He said he couldn’t have faced Bal Thackeray if he had left Uddhav in his trying times. In the letter, Raut also assured his mother that he will definitely be released from the jail as the “soul of Maharashtra and the country cannot be killed just like that”.

Raut, one of the architects who helped in forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, said without naming the BJP that “the ones in power want to finish the Shiv Sena, and to trample upon the self-respect of Maharashtra”.

“…it is difficult to be a mute spectator and live like a slave,” he said, adding that Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi and NCP leader Rohit Pawar were also being troubled. “But this will lead to a revolution and democracy will again take birth again,” Raut wrote.