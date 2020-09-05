Aware Covid spreading in prisons, take immediate steps, Bombay HC tells govt

The first petition was filed by one Sachin Khambe, who was convicted and sentenced to life in 2002 for murdering one Ziauddin Haq at Kalina, Mumbai, in 1999. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the state government to take immediate measures to safeguard inmates, officers, and prison staff across all jails in Maharashtra after it was informed that around 150 of over 300 inmates at the Kolhapur District Prison had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik, while hearing the interim bail and furlough pleas of two inmates lodged at Kolhapur Central Prison due to the virus outbreak, said it would decide on all interim bail and parole pleas next week.

On Friday, advocate N N Gavankar, appearing for the two petitioners, said there was an alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the jail and sought urgent disposal of the applications.

The first petition was filed by one Sachin Khambe, who was convicted and sentenced to life in 2002 for murdering one Ziauddin Haq at Kalina, Mumbai, in 1999. Gavankar said the petitioner was behind bars for nearly 20 years and could be granted interim bail in view of the pandemic. The second applicant, Narendra Giri, is undergoing a 12-year sentence for colluding in the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamalakar Jamsendar. Gavankar submitted as on September 3, of over 300 inmates who had been tested for Covid-19, nearly 150 inmates were detected found positive.

As per data released by the state prison department on September 1, of the 1,887 inmates incarcerated in Kolhapur District and Open Prisons, around 473 inmates underwent swab tests and 82 had tested positive.

The bench said, “We are aware that there is an increase in the number of cases and Covid-19 infection is spreading fast among jail inmates.” The court said while hearing the pleas next, it would include all prisons if the state government did not take immediate steps to safeguard the prisoners and jail staff. Justice Shinde said the bench would decide all interim Covid-19 bail and parole pleas “once and for all” on September 10.

