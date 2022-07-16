Award-winning teacher under lens as probe panel says was absent from work

GLOBAL award-winning teacher Ranjitsinh Disale from Solapur district’s Paritewadi Zilla Parishad (ZP) school has again come under the spotlight with the report of enquiry against him concluding that he was absent from his deputed as well as original post for 34 months without a justified explanation.

The Maharashtra ZP school teacher has already submitted his resignation but has been found in violation of rules, as per the report of the five-member committee set up by the Solapur ZP.

Disale faced the inquiry following his leave application to pursue a Fulbright scholarship in the US that he won in January. The committee was set up after he applied for leave for the six-month scholarship. According to ZP, his leave applications lacked required documents of his duty, leading to the inquiry.

The six-page report, a copy of which is available with The Indian Express, concluded that from November 13, 2017 to October 5, 2020, Disale was not present on his post of teacher at the ZP school or even at other offices where he was on deputation – including District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Solapur Science Centre, and Sinhagad Institute of Solapur. The committee’s report also reveals that even as Disale was relieved from his school job to attend the deputation posts, he did not withdraw from the Headmaster’s charge and continued taking financial decisions.

“Disale was relieved from his post at the ZP school on November 13, 2017 to attend the deputation charge at the DIET which was to start from November 17 the same year. But he reported there only on February 5, 2018. After his deputation charge at DIET ended on April 30, 2020, he was supposed to resume his school duty from May 1, 2020 but he reported there only on October 6, 2020. In his explanation, he notified that he was working at another deputation charge at the Solapur Science Centre. But there is no documentary proof regarding this at the Centre,” states the report which refuses to accept Disale’s explanation of online mode of working.

The report has been submitted to the Solapur ZP CEO Dilip Swami for final decision. Refuting all the charges Disale said, “I have submitted my explanation. I have not been given a copy of any report as yet.”

Disale has been at loggerheads with the Solapur ZP administration for a while now. It had rejected his leave application to go on a scholarship which was then approved by the then school education minister Varsha Gaikwad. However, his resignation earlier this month has again brought the spotlight on this squabble as the ZP administration now has a months’ time to act on it.