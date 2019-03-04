Award for Express reporter Vishwas Waghmode

Vishwas Waghmode, principal correspondent with The Indian Express (Mumbai), on Sunday received the Sajag Nagrik Mahiti Adhikar Purskar 2018.

Advertising

State Information Commissioner (Aurangabad bench) Dilip Dharurkar felicitated Waghmode at a function held in Pune. Sajag Nagrik Manch, a Pune-based NGO, annually gives the award to citizens who use Right to Information (RTI) effectively to bring transparency in governance.

Waghmode’s series highlighting irregularities in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Project, stories exposing conflict of interest of ministers in decision-making along with other stories were picked by the two-member committee which shortlisted the candidates for the award.