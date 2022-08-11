Avoid row, work as team: Fadnavis to ministers

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked the 18 new Cabinet ministers, who were sworn-in on Tuesday, to exercise caution and avoid courting controversies, as that could be detrimental for the BJP-Shinde Sena coalition government.

After the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis addressed the ministers in a closed-door meeting. Once the cabinet had concluded, the bureaucrats were asked to leave and only 20 of them — Shinde, Fadnavis and the 18 ministers — were present in the room.