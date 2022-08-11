Avoid row, work as team: Fadnavis to ministers

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 11, 2022 3:27:42 am
Updated: August 11, 2022 3:27:42 am
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked the 18 new Cabinet ministers, who were sworn-in on Tuesday, to exercise caution and avoid courting controversies, as that could be detrimental for the BJP-Shinde Sena coalition government.
After the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis addressed the ministers in a closed-door meeting. Once the cabinet had concluded, the bureaucrats were asked to leave and only 20 of them — Shinde, Fadnavis and the 18 ministers — were present in the room.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 03:27:16 am
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
1
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
2
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Explained
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
SPONSORED
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
JSW Energy to buy Mytrah Energy’s renewable portfolio for Rs 10,530 cr
ACB seeks removal of MLA Amanatullah as Delhi Waqf Board chairman, cites ‘bullying’
Private 5G: DoT invites companies for study
Arjun Kapoor reveals why he took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika Arora: ‘I cannot expect everyone to understand easily’
Supertech demolition: Placing explosives to take 17 days, meeting deadline a challenge
Capex push: Rs 1.16L-cr in two instalments released to states
City schools issue advisory amid Covid, dengue concerns
Reserve Bank issues guidelines to curb malpractices | Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party
At 852, Covid cases in Mumbai spike by 79% in 24 hours
With only 83 BMC centres open, people travel to far off areas to get vaccinated
Horoscope Today, August 11, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
NDPS case: Man held illegally due to error in FSL report must get relief, says HC