Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Avoid row, work as team: Fadnavis to ministers

Updated: August 11, 2022 3:27:42 am
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked the 18 new Cabinet ministers, who were sworn-in on Tuesday, to exercise caution and avoid courting controversies, as that could be detrimental for the BJP-Shinde Sena coalition government.

After the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis addressed the ministers in a closed-door meeting. Once the cabinet had concluded, the bureaucrats were asked to leave and only 20 of them — Shinde, Fadnavis and the 18 ministers — were present in the room.

