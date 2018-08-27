Avinash Solanki murder: Before murder, deceased teased businessman about his sexual prowess, says police

Avinash Solanki (40) was found dead inside Nilesh Shukla’s shop, Ravindra Impex at Apollo Industrial Estate in Andheri East last Monday. (Representational Image) Avinash Solanki (40) was found dead inside Nilesh Shukla’s shop, Ravindra Impex at Apollo Industrial Estate in Andheri East last Monday. (Representational Image)

DEROGATORY COMMENTS about his sexual prowess are alleged to be the trigger for businessman Nilesh Shukla to murder his friend and police informer Avinash Solanki a week ago.

Shukla (38) and his driver Vanshbahadur Singh alias Jagga (48) were arrested in Lucknow on Saturday after being on the run for nearly a week. Shukla’s bodyguard, 19-year-old Ankit Dubey, was also arrested from his home in Nallasopara the same day. The trio was produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till August 1, the police said.

Solanki (40) was found dead inside Shukla’s shop, Ravindra Impex at Apollo Industrial Estate in Andheri East last Monday. The police said that he had been bludgeoned on the head with a blunt object and stabbed in the neck, chest and groin.

Solanki had known Shukla since 2008 and was assisting him with work in the last couple of years. On August 18, Solanki had not returned home after Shukla called him to his shop.

The police said that the duo consumed alcohol in the shop and soon got into an argument. “Shukla told us that he did not appreciate Solanki’s closeness to his wife and girlfriend. He also claimed that during the course of their argument, Solanki teased him about his sexual prowess. The accused then attacked Solanki with a hammer in a fit of anger. He used the sharp side of the hammer to stab Solanki,” said an official at MIDC police station.

The police added that Shukla then locked his shop from the outside, leaving the air conditioning on, and joined Singh and Dubey, who were waiting in his Tata Safari car. They drove to Shukla’s home in Marol, where he changed out of his bloodstained clothes, put Solanki’s two cellphones in a bag and handed it over to Dubey with instructions to hide it. Shukla then drove away with Singh.

DCP (Zone X) Navinchandra Reddy said that the duo headed north and stayed with friends in Rishikesh and Nainital before returning to Lucknow when they started to run out of money. The police had dispatched three teams to Lucknow and Jaunpur, where Shukla’s family lives.

On Saturday, the two were arrested from a hotel in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar.

“Prime facie, Shukla has claimed that he killed the deceased because of a financial issue and a personal dispute. We are investigating his claims,” Reddy said. The hammer used to kill Solanki is yet to be recovered, he added.

Investigations so far have revealed that Solanki had been taking money from Shukla regularly, claiming to help him with an ongoing trial in a case of drug consumption for which he was arrested by the Mumbai Police in 2008. Shukla’s firm exports medicines, supplements and cosmetics. He had also contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Solanki, who lived in Andheri West, was the complainant and prime eyewitness to the murders of his friends Keenan Santos and Reuben Fernandes in Amboli in 2011.

The four men arrested for the murders were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in 2016. Their appeal against the verdict is pending before the Bombay High Court.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App