scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Avighna Tower: 2 workers killed as hydraulic lift malfunctions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell said the incident was reported around 4.30 pm on Monday. Soon after the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the local police reached the spot.

The injured were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead.
Listen to this article
Avighna Tower: 2 workers killed as hydraulic lift malfunctions
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

TWO persons died on Monday after they fell from a hydraulic lift while cleaning windows at Avighna Tower residential building on Annie Besant Marg in Worli. The deceased were cleaning glass windows from the exterior of the 16-storied building.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell said the incident was reported around 4.30 pm on Monday. Soon after the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the local police reached the spot.

The injured were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead.

“It is a residential tower, and the labourers were appointed by the society management to clean windows. The hydraulic lift that they were using malfunctioned, and the entire lift collapsed, and they fell,” said Sanjay Manjrekar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Star’s New Position
Delhi Confidential: Star’s New Position
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
UPSC Key- January 9, 2023: Know about Land subsidence, Sovereign green bo...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
Brahmins up in arms against Bommai govt’s bid to reallot 6% EWS quota to ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
More from Mumbai

“The injured were rushed to the Nair hospital where they were declared dead. At present, the police are currently carrying out an investigation,” he said.
Senior Inspector Anil Kohli at Worli police station said, “We have registered an accidental death report in the matter. We are investigating the incident but as per our primary inquiry, it appears that the two victims had not used the safety equipment properly. But we are still probing whether the contractor or anyone else is at fault.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 04:19 IST
Next Story

Tunisha Sharma’s death: Bail plea of Sheezan Khan adjourned till Jan 11

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close