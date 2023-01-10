Avighna Tower: 2 workers killed as hydraulic lift malfunctions

TWO persons died on Monday after they fell from a hydraulic lift while cleaning windows at Avighna Tower residential building on Annie Besant Marg in Worli. The deceased were cleaning glass windows from the exterior of the 16-storied building.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell said the incident was reported around 4.30 pm on Monday. Soon after the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the local police reached the spot.

The injured were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead.

“It is a residential tower, and the labourers were appointed by the society management to clean windows. The hydraulic lift that they were using malfunctioned, and the entire lift collapsed, and they fell,” said Sanjay Manjrekar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

“The injured were rushed to the Nair hospital where they were declared dead. At present, the police are currently carrying out an investigation,” he said.

Senior Inspector Anil Kohli at Worli police station said, “We have registered an accidental death report in the matter. We are investigating the incident but as per our primary inquiry, it appears that the two victims had not used the safety equipment properly. But we are still probing whether the contractor or anyone else is at fault.”