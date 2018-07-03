Average noise level at Cuffe Parade is 80 decibel, MMRCL tells Bombay HC

Bomaby HC wanted to know if there was noise of Metro construction in the night, what steps will the MMRCL take to address the concerns. (Express file photo) Bomaby HC wanted to know if there was noise of Metro construction in the night, what steps will the MMRCL take to address the concerns. (Express file photo)

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) counsel Monday told the Bombay High Court that average noise level at Cuffe Parade was recorded to be 80 decibel. The division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla was hearing an application filed by the MMRCL to modify an order passed by the High Court in August 2017 stating that no construction or ancillary activity can be carried out between 10pm and 6am.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for MMRCL, told the court that noise mapping report of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) says that on an average, noise level at Cuffe Parade is recorded to be 80 decibel. He further said the contractors get further addition of 10 decibel to the average noise level in the area.

Kumbhakoni on Monday told court that since Cuffe Parade falls under Coastal Regulation Zone, they sought permission from State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and they permitted them to carry out the work at night on a condition that it would adhere to the noise pollution rules. The court said that the government will have to get the Assessment Authority’s orders modified if they are exempted from the Environment Protection Act and its rules of noise pollution.

On the previous hearing, the court had asked for the steps it had taken to set up a mechanism to address residents’ grievances on noise pollution due to Metro construction sites in the city. Kumbhakoni said they will set up an email ID, which will function 24×7, where the citizens can record their complaints. The bench said that the standard reply by the officials on the mail would be that they will look into the complaint. The court wanted to know if there was noise of Metro construction in the night, what steps will the MMRCL take to address the concerns.

Kumbhakoni told court that they will come up with a better mechanism soon. The court will hear the petition on Tuesday.

