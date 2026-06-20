The men at the centre of the Pavanraje Nimbalkar murder case

The Special CBI Court’s verdict acquitting all eight accused in the 2006 murder of Congress leader Pavanraje Nimbalkar brought to an end one of Maharashtra’s longest-running political murder trials. Among those acquitted on Saturday were a former state minister, businessmen, former excise officials and the alleged shooters. A look at the the key figures named in the case, all of whom were out on bail before being acquitted by the court on Saturday.

Padmasinh Patil, 86

A former minister, MP and one of the most influential political leaders in Osmanabad, Padmasinh Patil was named by the CBI as the alleged mastermind of the conspiracy. Investigators claimed the murder was the culmination of a long-running political rivalry with his cousin, Pavanraje Nimbalkar, who had emerged as a challenger to Patil’s dominance in the district.

The CBI alleged that Patil financed the conspiracy and paid the contract amount to other accused. The rivalry had intensified after Patil defeated Nimbalkar in the 2004 Assembly election by just 484 votes and continued through a series of complaints and counter-complaints linked to cooperative institutions and sugar factories.

Patil, now 86 and suffering from age-related ailments, arrived at court in an ambulance and was brought inside in a wheelchair. His son, BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil, said the family had not informed him about the verdict and had only told him he was being taken to court to mark his attendance.

Satish Mandade

A Latur-based businessman, Mandade was alleged by the CBI to be one of the key links in the conspiracy. Investigators claimed he was a close associate of Padmasinh Patil and handled some of his business interests.

According to the prosecution, Mandade played a role in arranging finances and coordinating aspects of the alleged conspiracy. The CBI had identified him as one of the principal conspirators in the case.

Mohan Shukla

A retired state excise officer and former BJP corporator from Dombivli, Shukla was alleged to have acted as an intermediary in the conspiracy.

The CBI claimed he helped channel money to the alleged contract killers through his friend Parasmal Jain, who later turned approver in the case. Investigators alleged that Shukla was part of the network that connected the alleged conspirators with the men hired to execute the killing.

Shashikant Kulkarni

Another former state excise officer, Kulkarni was a colleague of Shukla and the brother-in-law of Satish Mandade.

The prosecution alleged that he arranged Rs 4 lakh as advance money for logistical expenses linked to the murder. The CBI claimed he played a supporting role in the planning and execution of the conspiracy.

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Mahatam Chaudhary alias Pintu

According to the CBI, Chaudhary, known as Pintu, was the man who fired the fatal shot at Pavanraje Nimbalkar.

Investigators alleged that he was brought from Siwan in Bihar to carry out the killing. Chaudhary was produced before the court from a Bihar jail, where he is lodged in connection with another case. Despite his acquittal in the Nimbalkar case, he was to be taken back to Bihar after the verdict.

Dinesh Tiwari

The CBI alleged that Tiwari was one of the hired shooters brought in from Uttar Pradesh.

According to investigators, while Chaudhary targeted Pavanraje Nimbalkar, Tiwari shot driver Samad Kazi, who was considered a key eyewitness to the attack.

Kailash Yadav

A resident of Uttar Pradesh with links to the Bahujan Samaj Party, Yadav was accused of helping recruit and arrange the shooters.

The CBI alleged that he assisted in coordinating logistics and acted as a link between the alleged conspirators and the men hired to carry out the attack.

Gyanendra Pandey alias Chhote Pandey

The CBI alleged that Pandey drove the vehicle used in the operation and played a supporting role in the execution of the crime.

Investigators claimed he instructed Tiwari to shoot driver Samad Kazi and assisted the shooters during the attack.

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The approver: Parasmal Badala alias Parasmal Jain

Parasmal Jain was the prosecution’s star witness and the only accused who turned approver.

The CBI alleged that Jain initially agreed to join the conspiracy because he needed Rs 50,000 for medical treatment. In his confessional statements and testimony, he described the planning and execution of the alleged plot and claimed he had accepted the contract from Satish Mandade and Mohan Shukla.

However, the court found his testimony unreliable, describing it as doubtful and riddled with contradictions. With all the other accused acquitted, the court said Jain too would be discharged unless the CBI chose to pursue separate proceedings against him. Jain spent 13 years in jail before being granted bail.