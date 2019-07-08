Mumbai: Autodrivers threaten to strike if demands not met

Autorickshaw drivers across the state threatened to go on strike starting Tuesday unless the state government fulfilled their list of demands.

The Mumbai Autorickshawmen’s Union held a meeting a Sunday to reiterate its demands, of which the key ones are a fare hike in accordance with the recommendations of the P M A Hameem Committee, recognition of autorickshaw owners and drivers as public servants and pension and health insurance benefits, apart from instituting a welfare scheme for them.

Currently, the minimum day fare is Rs 18 and Rs 23 at night.

The Union also demanded that drivers who have been plying their services for three years with a valid license should be immediately issued badges, and that the state government cease issuing fresh permits to those applying to drive autorickshaws.

In its memorandum to the state government, it also demands that the transport department stop private cab aggregators such as Uber and Ola from plying.

In addition, the union also called on the government to crack down on autorickshaws plying illegally.