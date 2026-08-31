Mumbai autos, taxis get costlier from tomorrow, September 1: Here’s what you’ll pay

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With auto rickshaw and taxi rides across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) set to cost more from tomorrow, September 1, the Maharashtra Transport Department has issued revised tariff cards, releasing minimum fares for both modes of transport. The minimum fare for a 1.5-km ride will be Rs 27 for autorickshaws and Rs 33 for taxis.
According to the revised tariff cards, the base fare of Rs 18.22, rounded off to the nearest rupee, will be charged as the subsequent fare per kilometre for autorickshaws. For taxis, the subsequent fare per kilometre will be Rs 21.90, also rounded off to the nearest rupee.
Journeys undertaken between midnight and 5 am will attract an additional 25 per cent fare hike, as per the revised tariff card.
Further, fares for AC taxis will be 10 per cent higher than those for the regular kaali-peelis. Waiting charges of Rs 1-2 per minute, or 10 per cent of the per-kilometre fare, will be applicable depending on the distance travelled.
The tariff cards will remain in force until the electronic meters in taxis and autorickshaws are recalibrated, with the process to be completed by November 30.
The notification comes a few days after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) approved a hike of Re 1 in the base fare for autorickshaws and Rs 2 for taxis.
Accordingly, autorickshaw and taxi drivers have three months to recalibrate their meters as per the revised fares. Those failing to do so will face departmental penalties on a per-day basis from November 30.
The decision was taken at an MMRTA meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi and attended by other transport officials on August 20.
The revisions reflect the fare-hike formula based on the recommendations of the 2017 BC Khatua Committee report. The formula takes into account factors including rising fuel costs, vehicle prices and the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
The approval followed demands from autorickshaw and taxi unions for a fare revision, particularly after Mahanagar Gas Limited increased CNG prices to Rs 86 per kg in May.
The fare hike will be applicable across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Mira-Bhayander, among other areas.
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