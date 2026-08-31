Mumbai autos, taxis get costlier from tomorrow, September 1: Here’s what you’ll pay

Autorickshaw and taxi drivers have three months to recalibrate their meters as per the revised fares. (Express file photo)

With auto rickshaw and taxi rides across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) set to cost more from tomorrow, September 1, the Maharashtra Transport Department has issued revised tariff cards, releasing minimum fares for both modes of transport. The minimum fare for a 1.5-km ride will be Rs 27 for autorickshaws and Rs 33 for taxis.

According to the revised tariff cards, the base fare of Rs 18.22, rounded off to the nearest rupee, will be charged as the subsequent fare per kilometre for autorickshaws. For taxis, the subsequent fare per kilometre will be Rs 21.90, also rounded off to the nearest rupee.

Journeys undertaken between midnight and 5 am will attract an additional 25 per cent fare hike, as per the revised tariff card.