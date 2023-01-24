scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Auto drivers & cabbies rue loss of income as commuters cheer new Metro lines 2A, 7

The new metro line, unveiled on January 19 by PM Narendra Modi, has reduced travel time between Dahisar and Andheri by about 75 minutes, and much to the relief of Mumbaikars, has helped decongest the Western Express Highway and SV Road.

Hailing from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Yadav would usually ply customers over long distances from Gundavali to Borivali. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

THE MUMBAI Metro Line 2A and 7 that opened to the public on January 20 may have received a warm welcome from Mumbaikars, but has made auto-rickshaw and cab drivers an unhappy lot. With commuters, who travel across the western and eastern sub-urban localities, now opting for the metro, rickshaw and cab drivers are fretting over their reduced earnings.

Fretting over their reduced earnings, many autorickshaw and cab drivers say they might look for an alternate job with commuters now opting for the new Metro lines. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Yellapa Dhutre, a 33-year-old rickshaw driver, said, “I used to get customers for longer routes from Gundavali to Kandivali and Borivali. Now, in just three days of metro services, my earnings have declined 50 per cent. Earlier by 2 pm I used earn upto Rs 600, but now I am getting only Rs 300.” Dhutre is a resident of Borivali.
Rahul Singh, a 28-year-old rickshaw driver from Aarey Colony, said he has begun looking for an alternate job.

“The rickshaw is my main source of income. Now that my earnings have taken a hit, I’m looking for a different job,” said Singh, who hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Unlike Singh, many other rickshaw drivers that The Indian Express spoke to, have not yet given a thought to an alternative source of income. 50-year-old Sabhajit Yadav said, “My earning has been halved by the new metro line. We understand it is very convenient and we too would prefer to use the metro, but it is bad for our business.”

Hailing from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Yadav would usually ply customers over long distances from Gundavali to Borivali. At the time, The Indian Express spoke to Yadav and Dhutre, they had been waiting for over an hour at Gundavali junction, but had got no passengers to ferry.

Mohammed Ameen Khan, a 43-year-old shared-taxi driver, said, “Once the line 9 – the extension of line 7 – commences, I am certain our entire business will be finished. At least for now, the metro only runs till Dahisar, and we get passengers who want to go till Mira Bhayandar. Once that stops, our business will be crippled.” A resident of Mira Road, Khan, said, “First there was the issue of Ola, now it the Metro.”

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 03:49 IST
