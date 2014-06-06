Auto driver held for stabbing wife to death

An autorickshaw driver who had lodged a missing complaint about his wife with the intention of murdering her after she was traced by the police has been arrested for the crime, police said.

Dattatrey Sopan Khosle, 47, ‘frustrated’ with his wife’s repeated attempts to ‘elope’, slit her throat and assaulted her with a sickle, police said. 15 deep stab wounds were found on his wife Parvati’s body. Eye-witnesses said she was attacked in front of her children, aged 13 and 12. Both of them were forced to step out of the house before Sopan took her life.

Vakola police said Khosle and Parvati had been married for 15 years and lived at Sitabaiwadi in Vakola, Santacruz (E).

Around 1.30 am Thursday, police received a call from a woman named Saona Shinde about a ‘murder’ in her neighborhood. Shinde, a relative and neighbour of Khosle told the police that at 1 am, she was woken up by her mother who asked her to check on Khosle and his wife. The neighborhood could hear screams and children crying. “Shinde assumed that the couple had been fighting. However, when she reached the door, she heard Parvati ‘sscreams,” said Vinayak Mule, senior police inspector.

“The daughter was scared and she could not stop crying. Shinde knocked at the door again waiting for Khosle to open it but after another minute Khosle pushed his son, equally petrified, outside and locked the door again, said Shinde in her statement.”

When Vaishnav was pushed out, Shinde noticed blood-stains on his shirt. Shinde immediately called the police helpline for women and informed them of the incident. A police team reached the spot and broke open the door to find Parvati’s throat slit with a sickle. She died on the spot, police said.

“We arrested Khosle for murder. In his statement Khosle said that he was frustrated with her as she had not been paying any attention to him and his kids. He suspected that she had an affair with different men and had eloped earlier. Khosle had lodged a missing complaint last month after which the women’s wing of the Vakola division had located her and brought her back,” said Mule.

Khosle told the police that his children were asleep after they retuned from Pune last night. He had sent the two away when their mother had gone missing.

“Khosle noticed that Parvati was also asleep and picked up the sickle and attacked her neck. As she woke and attempted to rescue herself, Khosle attacked her furiosuly. However due to the noise Kirti and Vaishnav got up and witnessed the entire incident,” added Mule.

