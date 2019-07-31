Auto driver held for ‘masturbating’ while ferrying female passenger

A 33-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested in Kandivali for allegedly masturbating while ferrying a female passenger on Monday night.

Advertising

After reaching her destination, the woman told her friend about the incident, who in turn tweeted to the Mumbai Police. The police then reached out to the friend.

Police said the woman, who is 20 years old, was initially hesitant to register a complaint, but after a woman sub-inspector visited her home to record her statement, she said she had hailed an autorickshaw outside a railway station.

While en route, the driver, Sandeep Shukla, allegedly stared at the woman in his rearview mirror and began to masturbate while driving.

Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police, North Region, said police used CCTV footage to identify the autorickshaw and tracked Shukla down to his home in Hanuman Nagar slum colony in Kandivali East, from where he was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Shukla was booked for committing molestation and obscenity under the Indian Penal Code. “We will now write to the Regional Transport Office and ask for his driving license to be scrapped,” said Sawant.