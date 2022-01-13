scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Must Read

Auto-rickshaw driver, commuter killed in crash on Mumbai-Pune expressway

🔴 The incident took place around 5 am around 1.5 kilometres away from Kalamboli circle. The auto-rickshaw driver Appu Shaikappa Alur, 53, a resident of Shambaji Nagar in Vile Parle (East) was riding the rickshaw towards Mumbai.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 13, 2022 1:07:14 am
Mumbai-Pune expressway, Mumbai-Pune expressway accident, road accidents, car crash, Auto-rickshaw driver, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“We are trying to identify the other dead person. We will also find out the other vehicle involved in the accident,” said Subhash Kokate, senior police inspector of Khandeshwar police station.

AN AUTO-RICKSHAW driver and a commuter lost their lives after their rickshaw was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune expressway early morning on Wednesday in Navi Mumbai. The dead driver has been booked for negligence as auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers are not permitted on the expressway.

The incident took place around 5 am around 1.5 kilometres away from Kalamboli circle. The auto-rickshaw driver Appu Shaikappa Alur, 53, a resident of Shambaji Nagar in Vile Parle (East) was riding the rickshaw towards Mumbai.

More from Mumbai

“We are trying to identify the other dead person. We will also find out the other vehicle involved in the accident,” said Subhash Kokate, senior police inspector of Khandeshwar police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement