Auto-rickshaw driver, commuter killed in crash on Mumbai-Pune expressway

AN AUTO-RICKSHAW driver and a commuter lost their lives after their rickshaw was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune expressway early morning on Wednesday in Navi Mumbai. The dead driver has been booked for negligence as auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers are not permitted on the expressway.

The incident took place around 5 am around 1.5 kilometres away from Kalamboli circle. The auto-rickshaw driver Appu Shaikappa Alur, 53, a resident of Shambaji Nagar in Vile Parle (East) was riding the rickshaw towards Mumbai.

“We are trying to identify the other dead person. We will also find out the other vehicle involved in the accident,” said Subhash Kokate, senior police inspector of Khandeshwar police station.