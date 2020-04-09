Maharashtra: Authorities grapple as concern rises over jails becoming COVID-19 hotspots

A notification, on the parameters for releasing prisoners, including convicts sentenced to punishment above seven years, on emergency parole is yet to be issued, delaying the release of others. (Representational Image) A notification, on the parameters for releasing prisoners, including convicts sentenced to punishment above seven years, on emergency parole is yet to be issued, delaying the release of others. (Representational Image)

THE MAHARASHTRA Prison Rules, 1970, listed 13 ‘epidemic diseases’ like plague and cholera that are likely to occur in prisons, and suggests measures such as setting up of camping grounds far away from a town. More than 50 years later, in face of the coronavirus outbreak, for which most of these rules cannot be applied, jail officials and inmates have been found grappling with rising concern over prisons emerging as a possible infection hotspot.

Even as state home minister, Anil Deshmukh, announced last month that 11,000 of the over 36,000 prison population, will be released to decongest jails, so far, around 3,000 have been released across the state’s 37 jails. The released include undertrials, who are facing up to seven years imprisonment.

A notification, on the parameters for releasing prisoners, including convicts sentenced to punishment above seven years, on emergency parole is yet to be issued, delaying the release of others. When approached, Director General (Prisons), SN Pandey, said he did not know when the notification was expected.

Within three days after the first COVID-19 positive case was reported in the state on March 9, the prison department had issued an advisory on the precautions to be taken by its staff to avoid a virus outbreak. Social distancing, an important measure to prevent the spread of the virus, was not one of the listed precautions, with prison officials themselves saying that it is “practically impossible” to ensure a distance of at least three metres between inmates in overcrowded jails where they do not even have the place to stretch themselves while sleeping. Within days, the jail superintendents suspended prison visits, and disallowed family members or lawyers to visit inmates.

“One point of contact remaining, however, is prison staff. In cities, like Mumbai, most of the staff cannot be accommodated in quarters on the prison premises. They travel from outside. Despite thermal screening, there remains a small possibility of the infection spreading through them, which can result in the jail emerging as a hotspot. New admissions through arrests made by police also continue. Care is taken to separate them, the risk remains,” a senior jail official said.

In Mumbai, for instance, Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai had over 3,000 inmates before the outbreak — the jail has a capacity to house around 800. Many inmates were sent to Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai, which now over 3,000 inmates beyond its actual capacity to house 2,124.

The Supreme Court had last month directed states to take steps to decongest prisons. The state’s high-powered committee, appointed as per the SC order, which includes Additional Chief Secretary Shree Kant Singh and Pandey, had in its meeting on March 25, said a ‘relaxed approach’ needs to be adopted in view of the top court order, laying down parameters for convicts and undertrials. It, however, excludes those facing trial for offences, including economic offences, terror, money laundering and, so far, those who are foreign nationals and those who reside outside the state.

Prison officials, however, say that immediate steps need to be taken to find ways of the conditional release of inmates who may not fall within the set parameters, but in high-risk groups — senior citizens, those with other serious ailments or those with disabilities — especially in cities like Mumbai and Pune, where the number of COVID-19 positive cases have seen a steady rise.

For instance, Taloja jail alone has over 52 inmates who are in the age group of 65-80 years and over 23 persons with tuberculosis. At Arthur Road jail, four toilets within the barrack are shared by over 250 inmates.

